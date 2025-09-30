Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 307 Spotify Technology $SPOT

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,949,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,855,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.31.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SPOT opened at $727.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 176.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.24. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $362.31 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

