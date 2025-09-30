Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 361,584 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.14% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 278,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 7.3%

NYSE KOS opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $793.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $393.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.26 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

