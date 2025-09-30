Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after acquiring an additional 587,919 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.94 and a 200 day moving average of $200.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.