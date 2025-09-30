Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.