Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

