Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 31 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,881,000 after acquiring an additional 271,661 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $478.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.