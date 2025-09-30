Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

