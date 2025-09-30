Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 143 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

