Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after acquiring an additional 611,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 579,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.22 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

