Okta, Inc. $OKTA Holdings Lowered by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,167,000 after buying an additional 582,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Okta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,982,000 after purchasing an additional 100,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $301,889.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,606.35. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,593 shares of company stock worth $12,598,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.83. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile



Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

