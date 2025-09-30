Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.