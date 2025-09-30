Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Walmart by 28,684.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

WMT stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,032 shares of company stock worth $14,860,951. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.