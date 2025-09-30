Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Boeing were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

