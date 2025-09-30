Smith Salley Wealth Management Takes $260,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 512.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

