Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $268.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.72. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $272.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

