Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VEA stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.