Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases Shares of 1,611 KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $134.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

