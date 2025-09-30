5,300 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF $HEFA Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 171,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 3.5%

HEFA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.