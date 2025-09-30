Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. This represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,162 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

