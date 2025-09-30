Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 609.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.06.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $279.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.44. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

