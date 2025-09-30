Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 10.1% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,604,000 after purchasing an additional 216,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 23.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 147,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 5,975.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 139,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 137,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the first quarter worth $2,086,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public Stock Up 1.6%

PUK opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

