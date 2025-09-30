Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $774,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,613,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit stock opened at $694.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $708.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.52. The firm has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.
In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock worth $6,195,865 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
