Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF $PVI Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 3.91% of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85.

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

