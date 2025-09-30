Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO by 63.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $127.38 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

