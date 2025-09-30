Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after buying an additional 1,057,580 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,329,000 after buying an additional 1,869,642 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after buying an additional 652,644 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,174,000 after buying an additional 165,050 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

