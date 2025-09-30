Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,231,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after buying an additional 176,416 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5,519.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 172,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 144,740 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

