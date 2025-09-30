Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 204.8% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $439.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

