Chemed (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2025

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHEGet Free Report) CEO Kevin Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,197 shares in the company, valued at $44,373,752.16. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemed Trading Down 2.1%

Chemed stock opened at $452.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $408.42 and a 1-year high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.