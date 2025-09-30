Chemed (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,197 shares in the company, valued at $44,373,752.16. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemed Trading Down 2.1%

Chemed stock opened at $452.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $408.42 and a 1-year high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.50.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

