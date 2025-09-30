Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) EVP Naveen Krishna Sells 5,303 Shares

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.