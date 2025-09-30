Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 17,058 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 14,296 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $926,523.76.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 14,391 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $932,680.71.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 19,025 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $1,242,332.50.

On Monday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 15,202 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $972,319.92.

On Friday, September 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 50,693 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $3,275,274.73.

On Thursday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 106,521 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,629,867.04.

On Monday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 96,294 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $6,079,040.22.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 99,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $6,173,461.12.

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $6,227,208.54.

Shares of IBKR opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 149.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,907,000 after buying an additional 38,087 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

