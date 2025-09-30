WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 709,800 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 709,800 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$95.82, for a total transaction of A$68,013,036.00.

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Richard White sold 519,100 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$96.76, for a total transaction of A$50,228,116.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Richard White sold 550,700 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$94.23, for a total transaction of A$51,892,461.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Richard White sold 703,300 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$98.17, for a total transaction of A$69,042,961.00.

The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

