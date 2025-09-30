WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 709,800 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 709,800 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$95.82, for a total transaction of A$68,013,036.00.
- On Thursday, September 18th, Richard White sold 519,100 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$96.76, for a total transaction of A$50,228,116.00.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Richard White sold 550,700 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$94.23, for a total transaction of A$51,892,461.00.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Richard White sold 703,300 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$98.17, for a total transaction of A$69,042,961.00.
WiseTech Global Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.
WiseTech Global Increases Dividend
About WiseTech Global
WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.
