Gateway Mining (ASX:GML) Insider Andrew Bray Acquires 90,363,636 Shares

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Bray bought 90,363,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 per share, with a total value of A$4,969,999.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Gateway Mining Company Profile

Gateway Mining Limited primarily explores for gold and base metal properties in Western Australia. It owns 100% interest in its flagship Montague Gold project covering an area of approximately 1000 square kilometers located in the town of Sandstone. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

