Gateway Mining (ASX:GML) Insider Andrew Bray Acquires 90,363,636 Shares

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Bray bought 90,363,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 per share, with a total value of A$4,969,999.98.
Gateway Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.81.
Gateway Mining Company Profile
