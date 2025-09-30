Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO John Barry Purchases 925,000 Shares

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John Barry bought 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,516,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,067,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,102,669.76. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.85. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.08 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 69.68%.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,864,000. Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 690,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 319,984 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

