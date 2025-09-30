KeyCorp $KEY Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 246.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 123,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,102 shares of company stock worth $3,299,664. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -1,171.43%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

