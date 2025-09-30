Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 467.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 58.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

NYSE:NVT opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $101.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.nVent Electric’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. This represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,670. This represents a 67.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

