iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $666.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $670.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

