iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Holdings Reduced by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.