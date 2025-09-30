Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,340,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 641.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after buying an additional 152,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,458,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,383,000 after buying an additional 110,083 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,101,000 after buying an additional 68,708 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 314,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after buying an additional 65,203 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

URTH stock opened at $180.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.07. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.93 and a fifty-two week high of $182.07.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

