Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,079 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4,704.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

