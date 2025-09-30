Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 651 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Linde Trading Up 0.4%

LIN opened at $476.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

