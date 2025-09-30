Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.3% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.9% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100,083.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,866 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,610. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $256.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

