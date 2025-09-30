Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 181,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 45,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 44,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.