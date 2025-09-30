Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $194.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $197.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

