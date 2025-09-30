Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $666.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $671.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $648.46 and a 200-day moving average of $604.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $670.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

