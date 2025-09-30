Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) & Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Financial Contrast

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Dawson Geophysical has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical $55.99 million 1.00 -$4.12 million ($0.26) -6.92 Drilling Tools International $154.45 million 0.52 $3.01 million ($0.13) -17.46

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Drilling Tools International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Drilling Tools International has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical. Drilling Tools International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dawson Geophysical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dawson Geophysical and Drilling Tools International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Drilling Tools International 1 0 1 0 2.00

Drilling Tools International has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.29%. Given Drilling Tools International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than Dawson Geophysical.

Profitability

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Drilling Tools International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical -13.89% -44.29% -22.22% Drilling Tools International -2.81% 4.29% 2.32%

Summary

Drilling Tools International beats Dawson Geophysical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dawson Geophysical

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas, as well as potash mining industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas. Dawson Geophysical Company is a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC.

About Drilling Tools International

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.