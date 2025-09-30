Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.4444.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $281.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

