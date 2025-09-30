Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANCTF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th.

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

