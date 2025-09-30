Contrasting Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) & Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -75.66% -86.60% -41.70% Pacific Biosciences of California -336.40% -66.75% -16.90%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $17.92 million 0.80 -$11.33 million ($6.64) -0.82 Pacific Biosciences of California $154.01 million 2.44 -$309.85 million ($2.29) -0.55

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Pacific Biosciences of California”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ekso Bionics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Biosciences of California. Ekso Bionics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Biosciences of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ekso Bionics and Pacific Biosciences of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 4 3 0 2.43

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $562.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10,202.20%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 52.00%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Ekso Bionics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. The company provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; Ekso Indego Therapy, an adjustable and lower-limb powered exoskeleton; Ekso Indego Personal, a powered lower limb orthosis; Ekso Nomad, a power knee ankle foot orthosis; and Ekso EV, a wearable upper body exoskeleton that elevates and supports a worker's arms to assist with tasks from chest height to overhead. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. In addition, it provides revio system + sequel systems which conduct, monitor, and analyze single-molecule biochemical reactions in real time; SBB short-read sequencing; onso instrument conducts, monitors, and analyzes SBB biochemical reactions; and SBB consumable, including flow cells, clustering, and sequencing reagent kits. The company serves academic and governmental research institutions; commercial testing and service laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, and contract research organizations; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a sales force and distribution partners in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation; and a collaboration with Radboud University Medical to explore genetic causes of rare and genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

