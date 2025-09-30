Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) vs. RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Head to Head Comparison

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) and RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovoRx has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Annovis Bio and RenovoRx”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$24.59 million ($2.04) -1.00 RenovoRx $662,000.00 65.32 -$8.81 million ($0.38) -3.11

RenovoRx has higher revenue and earnings than Annovis Bio. RenovoRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annovis Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Annovis Bio and RenovoRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annovis Bio 0 2 3 0 2.60 RenovoRx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Annovis Bio currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 752.60%. RenovoRx has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 535.59%. Given Annovis Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Annovis Bio is more favorable than RenovoRx.

Profitability

This table compares Annovis Bio and RenovoRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annovis Bio N/A -206.01% -158.26% RenovoRx N/A -120.68% -89.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of RenovoRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of RenovoRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. It is also developing ANVS405, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 efficacy studies, an intravenous drug for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials, an orally administered drug to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company has a research collaboration with Imugene Limited to deliver oncolytic virus therapy for the treatment of difficult-to-access tumors. RenovoRx, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

