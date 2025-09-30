Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) PT at $254.78

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.7778.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.

EXP opened at $232.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.89. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 111.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 234.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $4,770,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

